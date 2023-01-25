Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cactus by 334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,993,000 after buying an additional 1,101,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cactus by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,289,000 after buying an additional 930,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cactus by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after buying an additional 723,339 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth $25,613,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cactus by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 471,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Down 1.4 %

WHD stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.74. Cactus has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

