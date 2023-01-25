CACI International (CACI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter. CACI International has set its FY 2023 guidance at $17.65-$18.49 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $17.65-$18.49 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts expect CACI International to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CACI traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.91. 128,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,501. CACI International has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $319.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CACI International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $41,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,235,086.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 423 shares of company stock valued at $129,756. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

