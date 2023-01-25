Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Shares Down 2.8%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 9,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 21,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Butler National Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $56.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter.

About Butler National

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

