Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.29

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BPY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.29 and traded as low as C$23.07. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at C$23.29, with a volume of 15,607,584 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24.

In other Brookfield Property Partners news, Director Bryan Kenneth Davis bought 24,741 shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.78 per share, with a total value of C$489,315.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,300,192.63.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

