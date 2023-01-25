Brokerages Set WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) PT at $7.83

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Stock Performance

Shares of WE stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. WeWork has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WeWork will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WeWork by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,205,000 after buying an additional 16,377,610 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,018,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of WeWork by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,051,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 1,400,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WeWork by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 1,374,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WeWork by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 760,509 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.