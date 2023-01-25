Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price at $20.64

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,076.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,460.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $5,121,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 736,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,337. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChargePoint Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 27.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in ChargePoint by 40.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 19.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 74.82% and a negative net margin of 82.57%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

