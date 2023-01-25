Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) PT at $118.22

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.22.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Allegion Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Allegion by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegion by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE opened at $113.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.90. Allegion has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $125.39.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

