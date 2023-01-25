Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) PT at $118.22

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLEGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.22.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Allegion by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegion by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Up 1.2 %

ALLE opened at $113.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.90. Allegion has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $125.39.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Analyst Recommendations for Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

