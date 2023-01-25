Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 4.4 %

BYFC stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.87%.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

