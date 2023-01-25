Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Up 4.4 %
BYFC stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.87%.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
