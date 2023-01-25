Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.18 on Wednesday, reaching $578.85. The stock had a trading volume of 338,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,487. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $241.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $552.10 and a 200 day moving average of $515.33.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

