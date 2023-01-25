Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $585.03 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $552.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.