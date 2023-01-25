Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Brink’s Stock Performance
BCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 140,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,082. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.33. Brink’s has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brink’s (BCO)
- Insiders Buy Archer Aviation, Is This Stock About To Take Off?
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.