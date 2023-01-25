Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 140,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,082. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.33. Brink’s has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

