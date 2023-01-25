Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.01

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 438,294 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Bowleven Stock Down 17.3 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of £4.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.34.
About Bowleven
Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
