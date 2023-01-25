Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,375 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 2.7% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

