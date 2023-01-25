Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,550.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,458.31.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,402.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,076.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,935.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 95.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

