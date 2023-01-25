BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $275,000 in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares International Developed Property ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000.

Shares of WPS stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $36.26.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

