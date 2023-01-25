BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

