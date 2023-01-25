BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 968 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

