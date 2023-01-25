BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 576 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 789.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.53.

Insider Activity

Boeing Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.31. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

