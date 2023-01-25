BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $47.67 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $301.91 or 0.01333920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $47.67 billion and $745.82 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,902,930 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,903,111.8065182 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 319.85993037 USD and is up 4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1169 active market(s) with $746,677,300.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

