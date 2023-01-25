BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ZPS stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.18. 17,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,031. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$11.83 and a 12-month high of C$12.75.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.