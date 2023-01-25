BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
ZEB traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$35.83. The company had a trading volume of 733,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,707. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.66. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$31.52 and a 1-year high of C$43.00.
