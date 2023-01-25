BMO Capital Markets Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $215.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.04.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.18. 2,106,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.62. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.