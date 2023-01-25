BlueArk Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $35.09 million and approximately $749,876.65 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,556.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.45 or 0.00569476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00185495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00044493 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00056597 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000667 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001083 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00111481 USD and is down -4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $782,986.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

