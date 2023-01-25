Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

