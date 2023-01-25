Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down to $80.79

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.79, but opened at $77.00. Block shares last traded at $76.85, with a volume of 1,728,476 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Block Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.06, a P/E/G ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,646 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

