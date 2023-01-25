Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Blackline Safety Trading Up 2.0 %

Blackline Safety stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. 3,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

About Blackline Safety

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.