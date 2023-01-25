BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Tops $29.94 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $29.94 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00021473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009208 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005320 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002010 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,802,185 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

