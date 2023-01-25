BITICA COIN (BDCC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,617.40

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $1,617.40 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0915 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0959605 USD and is down -9.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,636.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

