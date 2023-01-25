BitDAO (BIT) Price Reaches $0.57

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, BitDAO has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002520 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $35.13 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

