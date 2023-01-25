Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token One Day Volume Hits $141,334.22 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $12.33 million and $141,334.22 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00399440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,609.34 or 0.28037725 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00574597 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,971,752.98068485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 1.008895 USD and is down -9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,337,754.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

