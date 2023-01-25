Bitcoin Private One Day Volume Reaches $152.12 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $152.12 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00196357 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00070103 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00044929 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001156 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.