Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Hits $2.35 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $157.36 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00196743 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

