Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $15.86 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.86 or 0.00070103 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $277.78 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00196357 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00044929 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.