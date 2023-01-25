Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.97 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $16.46 or 0.00070345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $288.36 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00196743 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

