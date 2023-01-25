Bitcoin Diamond Price Up 17.7% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $29.58 million and $165,433.86 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00212705 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00103395 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00055880 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00041171 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

