Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Shares Up 0.4%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Biostage Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc and changed its name to Biostage, Inc in March 2016.

