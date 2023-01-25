BinaryX Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. BinaryX has a market cap of $245.57 million and $13.20 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One BinaryX token can now be bought for about $85.38 or 0.00376007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00400271 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.37 or 0.28097867 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00596835 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000178 BTC.
BinaryX Profile
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,199,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,032 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
