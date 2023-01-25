BHP Group (BHP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (NYSE: BHP):

1/20/2023 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,450 ($30.33) to GBX 2,500 ($30.95).

1/17/2023 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/12/2023 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2023 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48).

1/6/2023 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/21/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,330 ($28.85) to GBX 2,450 ($30.33).

12/13/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/9/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/28/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of BHP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.76. 1,929,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,102. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BHP Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

