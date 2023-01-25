Beta Finance (BETA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.45 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $57.20 million and $9.45 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0884 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00399645 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.45 or 0.28052108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00600090 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

