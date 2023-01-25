Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Berry

In other Berry news, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajath Shourie bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Berry by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Berry Price Performance

BRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. Berry has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. Berry had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 20.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

