Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

BHE stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,442.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.