Benchmark Downgrades Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Hold

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

SWN opened at $5.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.27. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,102,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after buying an additional 10,829,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after buying an additional 10,651,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

