Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 1,494 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after buying an additional 66,805 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,206,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $791,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.19.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.95. 203,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,285. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.95. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

