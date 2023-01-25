Bellecapital International Ltd. Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $573.46. 86,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $224.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $556.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

