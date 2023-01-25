Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $492,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.85. 242,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

