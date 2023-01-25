Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $4.67 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.18. 97,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,904. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.