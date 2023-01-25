Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $153.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,693. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

