Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,151 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.39. 243,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.96 and a 200-day moving average of $347.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $540.46. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,211. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

