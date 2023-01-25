Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 1.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 118.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,106 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $53,751,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,619,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,757,000 after buying an additional 620,398 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 140,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,812. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

