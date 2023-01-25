Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 192,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,417. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

